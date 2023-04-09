Rent the Runway, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:RENT)

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rent the Runway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rent the Runway’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Rent the Runway’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Shares of NASDAQ RENT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $87,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 666,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,515.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $87,731.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

