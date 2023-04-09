Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

