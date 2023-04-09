Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Meta Materials Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Meta Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Meta Materials’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Meta Materials in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Meta Materials Stock Up 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Materials

MMAT stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Meta Materials has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMAT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Materials by 69.3% during the third quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Meta Materials by 261.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. It also provides nano-optic metamaterial technology for anti-counterfeiting security features. The company was founded by George Palikaras, Themos Kallos, and Nadine Geddes on October 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

