Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Charles Schwab Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.27.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

