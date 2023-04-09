Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albertsons Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at $529,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 400.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $240,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

