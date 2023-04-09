REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get REV Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after buying an additional 177,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.82 million, a PE ratio of 286.32 and a beta of 1.92. REV Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.80.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.13%.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.