Reviewing Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Arcellx has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Arcellx and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcellx N/A -53.68% -41.87% Sana Biotechnology N/A -56.71% -36.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($5.32) -5.50 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$269.48 million ($1.43) -2.30

This table compares Arcellx and Sana Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Arcellx and Sana Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcellx 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Arcellx currently has a consensus price target of $43.36, suggesting a potential upside of 48.10%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.95%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Arcellx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Arcellx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcellx

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and other AML/MDS product candidates, as well as solid tumor programs. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.