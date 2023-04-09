Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,626,000 after buying an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MP Materials by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,678,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after buying an additional 533,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.