Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.85.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

