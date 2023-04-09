Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $116.92 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

