Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,961 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Omnicell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 283,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Omnicell by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 587.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

