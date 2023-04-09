Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Toro by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day moving average is $107.42. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,064 shares of company stock worth $6,566,904. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

