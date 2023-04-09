Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.9 %

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.57. The stock has a market cap of $938.93 million, a P/E ratio of -605.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.86.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.31, for a total value of $300,548.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,362 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

