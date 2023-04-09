Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,719,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,013,000 after acquiring an additional 672,210 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 644,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 346,374 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $137.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

