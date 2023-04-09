Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. 1,777,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,011,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $372.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.