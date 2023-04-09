RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.85

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.85 and traded as high as C$20.86. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$20.81, with a volume of 717,668 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.86. The firm has a market cap of C$6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.19.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

