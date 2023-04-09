RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSF opened at $15.37 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

