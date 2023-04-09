RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1424 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.