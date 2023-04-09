RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.