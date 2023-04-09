RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:OPP opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.82.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
