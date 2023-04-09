RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 85,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

