RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of RIV stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.25.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
