RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,014.80

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $27,947.62 or 1.00095619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $99.33 million and $36,014.80 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,920.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00322491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.35 or 0.00567136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.96 or 0.00443962 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003562 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,554.2838416 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 27,975.0016447 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $36,227.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

