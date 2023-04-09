RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.01

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €40.01 ($43.49) and traded as high as €40.58 ($44.11). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €40.52 ($44.04), with a volume of 2,064,081 shares traded.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.00.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

