Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.49

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.49 and traded as high as $90.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties shares last traded at $90.30, with a volume of 316,738 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

