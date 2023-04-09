Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 4.4%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 79,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 588,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

