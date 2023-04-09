Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.69

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.69 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 23.25 ($0.29). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 23,002 shares traded.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £33.19 million, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.69.

Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Safestyle UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

