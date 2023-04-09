Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $1,651,934.52 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

IOT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

