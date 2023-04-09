Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Down 0.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125.11 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.56). Approximately 14,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 87,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.50 ($1.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £90.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,145.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.82.

Sanderson Design Group plc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

