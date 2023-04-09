Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

