Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

