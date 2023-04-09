Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Reduced by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

