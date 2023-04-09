Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $69.97.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.