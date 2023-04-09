Secret Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 125.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $31.35 million and $20,136.54 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00149670 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.01164265 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,716.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.