Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.55

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.52 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07), with a volume of 7,510,405 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of £233.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52.
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
