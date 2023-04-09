Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.55

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.52 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.62 ($0.07), with a volume of 7,510,405 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £233.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.52.

In other news, insider Michael Brown purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,354.69). In related news, insider Paul McGlone bought 190,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 573 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £1,088,700 ($1,352,086.44). Also, insider Michael Brown purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,354.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,656,223 shares of company stock worth $124,837,149. 13.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

