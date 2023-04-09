Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Marshalls from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 350 ($4.35) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Marshalls Stock Up 0.4 %

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 300.80 ($3.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,734.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.02. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 733 ($9.10).

Marshalls Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $5.70. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 14,545.45%.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield bought 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,821.17). In related news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £45,886.20 ($56,987.33). Also, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £19,986.01 ($24,821.17). 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Further Reading

