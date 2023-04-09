SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Trading Down 0.3%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.43 and last traded at C$9.53. 318,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 392,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.96.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

