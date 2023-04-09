Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$280,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 809,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,493,192.50.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

