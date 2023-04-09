Skillsoft (SKIL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 11th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

