Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.05.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$193.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.