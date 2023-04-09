Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $115.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

SONY stock opened at $88.17 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,136,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sony Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after buying an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,658,000 after buying an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

