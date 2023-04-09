South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Trading 1.3% Higher

South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.69. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.
South Mountain Merger Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.
About South Mountain Merger
South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on South Mountain Merger (SMMCU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.