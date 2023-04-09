S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 358,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $120,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $340.86 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $416.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.