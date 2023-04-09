Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,325,304.97 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97.
Spin Master Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.73. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
Spin Master Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 7.10%.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
