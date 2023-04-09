Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$1,325,304.97 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97.

Spin Master Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$36.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.73. Spin Master Corp. has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spin Master Company Profile

TOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.