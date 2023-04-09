STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $37.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of STAG opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after buying an additional 305,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

