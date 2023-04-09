Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 851 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 851 ($10.57).

Several analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.31) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.31) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 618 ($7.68) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 478.60 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 799.40 ($9.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 697.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.40. The stock has a market cap of £17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is currently 2,205.88%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.17), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,594.21). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.17), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($141,594.21). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.72), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,051.08). Insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

