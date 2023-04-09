Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $147.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.