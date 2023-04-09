State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,740,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.92 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $392.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock worth $13,848,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

