State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300,053 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $435,911,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

