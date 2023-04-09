State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.