State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.13. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

