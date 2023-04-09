State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $310.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.32. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

